fbpx
Schools Must Be Among First Institutions To Be Reopened – UNICEF

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVID-19 NewsEDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER

Schools Must Be Among First Institutions To Be Reopened – UNICEF

January 13, 2021020
Schools Must Be Among Reopen First Institutions To Be Reopened - UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that schools must be among the first institutions to reopen once restrictions begin to be lifted.

It noted the negative impact that the closure of schools for such a long time due to the pandemic will have on the learning of students.

UNICEF stated that once schools reopen, the priority should be “catch-up classes”, especially for students that have not been able to learn remotely during the lockdown.

According to the UN agency, if schools are closed for another stretch of the year, the impact will be felt for generations.

It is projected that the number of out-of-school children will swell by an unprecedented 24 million and that reversing the effects will be very hard.

READ ALSO: WHO Says COVID-19 Variant From Britain Now In 50 Countries

UNICEF said, “In the case of lockdowns, schools must be among the first to reopen once authorities start lifting restrictions.

“Catch-up classes should be prioritised to ensure that children who have been unable to learn remotely are not left behind.

“If children are faced with another year of school closures, the effects will be felt for generations to come.”

Related tags :

About Author

Schools Must Be Among First Institutions To Be Reopened – UNICEF
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

National Carrier AVIATIONCOVERNEWSLETTER
November 10, 2018054

FG Gives Reason for Suspending Proposed National Carrier

The federal goverment Thursday explained that the national carrier which was earlier billed to kick off in December was suspended temporarily because the process to actualise it was delayed. The Minis
Read More
Delta state Power generation NEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
August 3, 2016043

Power Grid Sustains 3,000megawatts in July

  The national electricity grid sustained a daily generation capacity of 3,000 megawatts for 20 days in July, which was a surprising development to electricity consumers,Daily Trust findings have
Read More
October 8, 2014130

MTV Base Apolgises Over ‘Best Naija Tracks’ List

International music channel, MTV Base has reacted to the criticism that has trailed its Independence Day programme titled, ‘The Best Naija Songs Ever on MTV Base.’ Alex Okosi, the Senior Vice Presiden
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon