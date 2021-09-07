fbpx

School Resumption: Lagos Announces Dates For Public, Private, Model Schools

September 7, 20210123
Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, on Monday, announced the school resumption dates for public schools, private schools and model colleges in Lagos state.

This announcement was made via a press statement issued by the Assistant Director, Public Affairs of the Ministry, Ganiu Lawal.

She said all public and private schools in Lagos will resume for the 2021/2022 academic session on Monday, September 13.

The commissioner said the students of model colleges and upgraded schools are to resume in batches.

She explained that the adoption of staggered resumption for model colleges and upgraded schools was due to the presence of 2020/2021 SS3 students currently writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

She said the examination will end on October 6 and the fact that these schools cannot accommodate seven sets in the boarding system.

Resumption Date For SS 2 Students Going To SS 3

She said that SS2 students seeking placement into SS3 classes and using the schools’ boarding facilities are expected to resume on Sunday, September 19.

“Revision for this class will run from 20th to 26th September while promotion examination to SS3 class will start from 27th September to 8th October, 2021,” she said.

Resumption Date For JSS 1 Students Of Model Colleges

Adefisayo said the newly admitted JSS1 students into model colleges are to resume on Saturday, October 2 for a one-week orientation programme, which she added will intimate them on the secondary school structure and modalities.

She appealed t parents to abide by the new development for a smooth academic session and asked the pupils to take their academics more seriously and devote more time to their studies.

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

