School Feeding Programme Creates Over 14,000 Jobs For Niger State Residents

The Federal Government’s school feeding proramme has created 14,000 jobs for residents of Niger State within two years of implementation in the state.

This was revealed by the Niger State programme manager of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Umar Ndashacba.

NAN reports that the programme manager in the State noted that Niger State has over 560,000 pupils registered under the programme.

“Even though the programme was inaugurated in the state in 2018, it has created over 14,000 jobs for women and opportunity for farmers to boost agricultural production,” he said.

“The programme has created jobs, boosted agriculture activities and given the farmers the needed attention.

“The farmers grow beans, rice, soya beans, etc., and those are what we use in our menu for the children.

“The programme has created over 14,000 jobs and more jobs will come as we progress; we have cooks, local suppliers, desk officers and multi-sectoral team.”

The federal government introduced the N70 per day for each child through the NHGSFP programme in 2016, as part of efforts to boost enrolment into primary schools across the country. It covers pupils in primary one to three in public schools.

Ndashacba, however, called for a review of the cost of a meal per child to reflect current market forces and the dwindling economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the N70 per meal was not realistic, as the amount was fixed when the programme began in 2016.