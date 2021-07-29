fbpx

SCBN Limited Launches Easy Payment Plan (EPP) For Credit Card Users

July 29, 2021051
Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria (SCBN) Limited has launched one of a kind solution for clients tagged Easy Payment Plan (EPP). The EPP allows Credit Card holders to choose an instalment plan for purchases made with SC Credit Card.

Speaking on the solution, Bonaventure Odukwe, Head Personal Banking and Alliance said, ‘Convenience and flexibility are at the heart of the solutions we continuously bring to our clients.

With this EPP solution, clients can spread repayment in equal instalments for a convenient period ranging from 3, 6, 9 to 12 months; enjoy a reduced interest rate of 1.5% per month and earn reward points when you make purchases and discounts at select merchant locations.

EPP attracts no processing or liquidation fees and gives our esteemed clients the opportunity to enjoy the lifestyle that they want now, while ameliorating the stress of paying at once. For us this is one of the many ways that we continue to offer value to our clients, support their financial goals and reiterate that we are here for good.

With the new Easy Payment Plan, clients can make purchases from their favorite stores and then spread the repayment in a flexible and stress freeway and at their own convenience. It is a convenient way to use ones’ Credit Card to make bulk purchases at a reduced interest rate.

This is open to all clients of the Bank that have operating credit cards and new clients that sign up for our credit cards.

About Author

SCBN Limited Launches Easy Payment Plan (EPP) For Credit Card Users
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

