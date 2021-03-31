fbpx
SCB Is Global Coordinator On Seplat’s $650m Corporate Bond Issuance

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCEBUSINESS & ECONOMY

SCB Is Global Coordinator On Seplat’s $650m Corporate Bond Issuance

March 31, 2021069
SCB acts as Global Coordinator on Seplat’s $650m Corporate Bond Issuance

Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), alongside three other banks, acted as Global Coordinator on Seplat’s $650 million five-year bond. The bond, priced at a yield and coupon of 7.75%, a significant improvement over the 9.25% coupon and initial yield of 9.50% of Seplat’s debut corporate bond issued in 2018.

The transaction was successfully executed in a challenging market backdrop demonstrating global investors’ confidence in Seplat and Standard Chartered’s deep knowledge of the Oil & Gas industry, access to diverse investor pool and strong relationships with the key stakeholders.  This transaction is the largest Nigerian oil and gas bond ever priced in international markets.

Standard Chartered remains the only bank that has led and served as Global Coordinators on all high yield Africa-linked oil and gas bond transactions since 2018 underscoring our unparalleled leadership in the space.

Standard Chartered’s Executive Director, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking, Nigeria & West Africa, Mr. Olukorede Adenowo noted that “Standard Chartered is proud to partner with Seplat on this landmark transaction which is the largest Nigerian oil and gas bond issuance by a corporate issuer. The success of this issuance, in the current challenging environment, demonstrates investors’ confidence in the Seplat strategy as a leading independent energy supplier. We continue to work with our clients across Africa to deliver on their growth aspirations”.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s Medical Trip: Power Transmission To Vice President Is Not Necessary – Presidency

About Author

SCB Is Global Coordinator On Seplat’s $650m Corporate Bond Issuance
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

August 22, 2014070

Skye Bank Unveils Multi-purpose Card

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Skye Bank Plc has unveiled a Security Verified Identity Card (S-Vid) for members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) as part of measures
Read More
September 22, 2014056

Expert Tasks Banks To Develop New Sources Of Revenue

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As earnings-constraining regulations continue to eat deep into deposit money banks’ (DMBs’) traditional sources of revenue, the financial institutions have
Read More
November 12, 2014080

Fraud! CBN Suspends, Redeploys Employees

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria has suspended some members of staff of its Oyo state branch for alleged fraud, discovered during a routine audit of the branch.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.