Scared Of IPOB Attack, Kumuyi Cancels Aba Crusade

May 22, 20220134
Due to the warnings by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the General Overseer (GO) of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi has cancelled the much-anticipated crusade.

Bizwatch Nigeria understands that the crusade, which was scheduled to hold in Aba, Abia State, from Tuesday, May 24, 2022, to Sunday, May 29, would no longer hold. Although, the cleric promised to communicate its new intended location and dates.

“As there are currently some security challenges at the intended alpha location (Aba, Abia State, Nigeria), the Global Crusade Convener, Pastor (Dr) W.F. Kumuyi commiserate with our people in Abia State and will be praying along for God’s Divine Intervention,” the Chairman of the crusade’s organising team, Pastor James Akpofure, stated.

Prior to this development, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, had warned Kumuyi against hosting the crusade, citing insecurity.

His words; “Let him (Kumuyi) and the organisers of the crusade make sure that nothing happens. The security of this region is not good because of political and criminal activities. We, therefore, advise him to stop this crusade for security reasons.

“IPOB will not allow anyone to die because of this crusade scheduled to hold in Aba. The probability of criminals operating as unknown gunmen infiltrating the crusade is high and they will blame it on IPOB.”

Did Kumuyi cancelled the crusade because of IPOB?

From all indications, Kumuyi appeared to have heeded the warnings of IPOB, especially considering the massive killings and deadly attacks by gunmen in the past year that have been linked to the secessionists.

Hundreds of civilians, politicians, and security agents have been gruesomely murdered by rampaging marauders parading themselves as ‘unknown gunmen’. Also, government facilities including local government secretariats, police stations, and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been burnt by the vicious criminals.

3-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos, Kills 2
About Author

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

