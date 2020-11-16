Savvy Gains Presence in 108 Countries Within 90 days

November 16, 2020 28

Within three months, Savvy, a non-profit organization, founded on the 4th of August, 2020, has today, surpassed its presence in 100 countries.

Barely 90 days ago, the non-profit organization, launched its flagship program for aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs around the world, passionate about solving some of the world’s most pressing problems through innovation and technology.

According to the organization’s website, “Every day, we receive and review hundreds of applications from exceptional young professionals around the world. Every day, we select the finest of them to join the Savvy family. So far, we have received 27,309 applications, and we have selected 2,329 Fellows from 108 countries around the world.”

In a tweet, dated October 24, 2020, one of the founders of the non-profit organization, Chidi Nwaogu, posted, “In less than 90 days from launch, we’ve selected 2,200+ Fellows from 100 countries around the world. Through the Savvy Fellowship Program, we hope to create a truly global impact. Some day, we’ll have Fellows from all 195 countries in the world. We’re already half-way through.”

“The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana, is adapting the Savvy program as an approach to train at least 1,500 of its Mastercard Scholars in the next ten years to lead the transformational agenda of the African Continent”, says Chidi Nwaogu.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many lost their jobs and are now living in an uncertain world. Savvy was launched to equip these passionate and brilliant individuals with the necessary knowledge and skill that they need to start their own impact-driven business in a post-COVID era and succeed as social entrepreneurs.

Savvy is a virtual Fellowship program for passionate and brilliant young professionals seeking to be part of the new generation of impact entrepreneurs.