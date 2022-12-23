Savannah Energy Joins The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (“EITI”)

Savannah Energy PLC, the British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (“EITI”).

This is in support of EITI’s mission to promote the open and accountable management of oil, gas and mineral resources.

EITI is a global standard for the good governance of oil, gas and mineral resources which seeks to address the key governance issues in the extractive sectors.

Savannah’s subsidiaries have aligned to EITI principles in Nigeria since 2015 and Savannah seeks to partner with governments and regulators to build and sustain collaborative efforts towards driving and improving transparency, governance and anti-corruption efforts in the countries in which they operate.