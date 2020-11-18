Saudi Arabia Gifts 424 Scholarship Positions To Nigerians

November 18, 2020 14

Saudi Arabia has announced that it is offering 424 scholarship slots for Nigerian students to study various courses at universities in the country.

This comes as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged its members to seek alternative means of survival as its strike enters its 10th month.

The Royal Embassy in Abuja broke the news in a statement saying the scheme is part of the 6,597 scholarship that the country distributes annually to African students.

According to the statement, 150 slots are also given to students from the Republic of Benin annually.

Interested students are advised to make an enquiry from the ministry of foreign affairs or ministry of education in their countries.

It added that information could also be obtained from the Royal Embassy directly.

“The Embassy appreciates the cordial relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as with the friendly African countries,” the statement read.

“For the links and conditions to apply for the scholarship, students are advised to seek information from the ministry of foreign affairs and ministry of education in their countries.”

