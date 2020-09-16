Saraki Urges UK, EU to Place Visa Ban on Nigerians Who Rig Elections

Bukola Saraki, former senate president, has asked the United Kingdom and the European Union to take a cue from the United States and place a visa ban on election riggers in Nigeria.
On Monday, the US placed visa restrictions on individuals who undermined the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states, about a year after it took similar measures against those who compromised the 2019 elections.
Saraki said such restrictions are necessary steps to caution the enemies of democracy, and that they should be extended to electoral and security officials.
“I call on the UK and the European Union to follow suit. This is necessary to send the right and strong signal that those who undermine democracy in Nigeria are enemies of the rest of the democratic world.
“The sanctions should go beyond politicians and include electoral officers, security officials and judicial officers who undermine our democracy by their actions during and after elections.”
He also called for a speedy passage of the electoral act to improve the credibility of elections as well as an end to the “illegal interference in the electoral process by security agencies”.
“May be there should be a law that prevents the deployment of the military for election assignments. We should ensure strict compliance with the law on this and even go further to enshrine this in our constitution,” he said.
“It is also important we come in strong in the enforcement of the provisions of the law which provides for punishment of politicians, law enforcement agents, ordinary citizens and electoral officers who are caught subverting the electoral process.”
