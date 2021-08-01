Saraki Released From EFCC Custody After Hours Of Questioning

August 1, 2021 102

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He was released some hours after he was invited for questioning over allegations of money laundering and corruption.

The EFCC had approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to vacate an order restraining the anti-graft agency from investigating Saraki.

According to an anonymous source working with the commission, Saraki was released on Saturday night after he was questioned over his link to alleged misappropriation of funds.

The media aide to the former Senate President, Yusuph Olaniyonu, who spoke on the development, stated that Saraki visited the EFCC office in Abuja “on his own volition”.

Olaniyonu via a statement released on Saturday night stated that the former Kwara governor visited the commission’s office because he wanted to get clarification on issues the EFCC may have against him.

“The Media Office of Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki will like to confirm that this afternoon, Dr. Saraki on his own volition visited the office of the EFCC to clarify any issue that the commission may want to raise with him,” the statement reads.

“It will be recalled that following the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the Fundamental Human Rights case filed by Dr. Saraki during the period of the former chairman of the EFCC which precluded the commission from investigating him until the matter is dispensed with, the commission at the last hearing on July 14, 2021, pleaded with the judge that the order was preventing them from doing their job.

“Following this complaint, Dr. Saraki, as a responsible citizen, on his own volition approached the commission that at the earliest convenient date, he was willing to visit the commission’s office and clarify all issues they might want to raise with him.

“He, therefore, visited the commission’s office this afternoon and answered some questions. He is back home. He was not arrested. Dr. Saraki also assured the commission that he has nothing to hide and will always make himself available to clear all issues that may require his attention.”