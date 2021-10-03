fbpx

Saraki Calls For Youth Participation In 2023 General Election

October 3, 2021
A former senate president, Bukola Saraki, has advised Nigerian youths to be involved in the 2023 general election.

Saraki spoke at a luncheon to mark the Independence Day anniversary in Abuja on Friday, in which he noted that youths should participate because the nation is yet to get leadership right.

He enjoined Nigerians to focus their attention on solving the problem of getting quality leadership ahead of the forthcoming general election.

“I think what we have not been able to get right is leadership values. I think what we need to talk about is quality of leadership,” he said.

READ ALSO: Military Will Not Accept Division Present in Nigeria’s Political Climate – CDS

“Until young people like you take it upon yourselves to say ‘what kind of Governor do I want’; ‘what kind of Senator do I want,’ or ‘what kind of President do I want’, things will not change.

“If you take charge and ownership of this entire process, when you get the right type of President who has been voted in by you and knows that you have the numbers and capacity to vote him out, he will pick more young people like you when he picks his cabinet.

“At the end of the day, this is how it works as you go down the line. This is why you must take ownership of this process to show our generation that you are ready and serious about deciding the direction of Nigeria.

“If you look at the numbers, they work in your favour. Even if you can register just half of the 18 million unregistered youth voters that are between 18 and 35, your voting bloc will decide everything.”

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

