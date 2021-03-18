fbpx
Sanwo-Olu's Administration To Unveil Lagos State's 30-Year Development Plan

The Lagos State Government has stated that it would soon make public its 30-year development plan.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Samuel Egube, on the ‘Lagos Today’ programme aired on LTV.

Egube stated that the plan would be geared towards the state’s teeming youth population.

He advised called on youths in the state to engage in the developmental programmes created by the state.

The commissioner disclosed that the plan aligns with the state’s plan to position itself as the economic and social hub of Africa.

He added that the state’s goal is to ensure that it is safe and clean and is encouraging for business.

Explaining why the plan is achievable, Egube said that the Sanwo-Olu administration has continued to roll out policies as provided in the THEMES agenda.

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

