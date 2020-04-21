Sanwo-Olu Vows To Prosecute COVID-19 Patients Who Lied About Their Travel History

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has vowed to prosecute victims of COVID-19 who lied to health professionals about their travel history.

The governor disclosed this during a press briefing on Monday.

Sanwo-Olu revealed that the state executive council has resolved to prosecute people found guilty of this, adding that four people have already been identified and will be used as scapegoats.

He described the action of such people as dangerous, noting that it poses health risks to not only people treating them but also the general public.

“It speaks to the dignity of what we truly believe in. After coming out of this meeting, we have resolved that we are actually going to prosecute people.

“We have names of four people already that we are going to use as scapegoats and make an example of them.

“This is not the time for people to joke about who they are or who they are not,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor advised Lagosians to wear locally made face masks stressing that surgical facemasks or N95 are strictly for health officials only.

On the restriction of movement in the state, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged residents to persevere and continue to avoid unnecessary movements.

“We are making sacrifices today to avoid disaster tomorrow,” he said.

Source: Channels TV