Sanwo-Olu Visits Tinubu In London

August 4, 2021078
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday paid a visit to his predecessor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, in London, UK.

Tinubu traveled out of the country for over one month, failing to participate in the Lagos local government election which was conducted last week.

According to TheCable, the Tinubu’s aide, Tunde Rahman, had confirmed that his principal would not be available for the local government election as he would be out of the country for medical reasons.

There were speculations that Bola Tinubu had passed been speculations and that the government was being kept a secret from the public.

This speculation has been put to bed as photos of Tinubu hosting Sanwo-Olu in London surfaced on Tuesday in which both men were photographed having a discussion.

Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor, Jubril Gawat, posted the photos on his official Facebook page with a caption, “DADDY Asiwaju with BOS today in UK.”

Below are photos.

