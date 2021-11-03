fbpx

Sanwo-Olu Visits Site Of Lagos Building Collapse

November 3, 20210105
Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday visited the site of the collapsed building in the Ikoyi area, two days after the incident.

Sanwo-Olu stated that there is enough blame to go around.

He said: “This an event that could be described clearly as a national disaster. Mistakes were made from all angles.”

He expressed sympathy to the relatives of the victims while noting that the incident “should not be happening in a modern-day city like Lagos”.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Tuesday placed the general manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) of Gbolahan Oki, on an indefinite suspension.

Commenting on the suspension, he said: “We will say that we had to take from the head, from the leadership of that agency

“And you can rest assured that if they are other people that are found in the course of the investigation, they will face the full wrath of the law.”

The Lagos State Commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, had stated that an independent panel will be inaugurated to investigate the incident.

He noted that the panel will have its members drawn from the Nigeria Institute of Architects (NIA), Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), and other professional bodies.

“It will independently investigate the remote and immediate causes of the incident and make recommendations on how to prevent future occurrence.

“The investigation is not part of the internal probe already being conducted by the government,” the commissioner had said.

“We wish to state that there will be no cover-up in the search for the truth in this incident. If anybody is found to have been indicted, he or she will face the law.”

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, had earlier stated that construction at the collapsed building was once suspended after it failed a structural integrity test.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

