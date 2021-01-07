Sanwo-Olu Visits President Buhari, Seeks FG’s Help In Rebuilding Lagos State

fbpx
January 7, 2021026
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State on Thursday paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu during the visit sought collaborations from the Federal Government in rebuilding Lagos State following the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests which led to the destruction of properties in the state.

He also submitted to President Buhari, the proposals for re-building the state and identified economic opportunities for rebuilding Lagos State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu after meeting with the President told journalists that the goal of ensuring Lagos becomes the nation’s investment hub can only be done through economic collaborations between the state and the federal government.

He also explained the plans of the state to tackle the second wave of COVID-19.

