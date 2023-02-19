Sanwo-Olu Urges Lagosians To Remain Calm, Avoid Violence

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged residents to remain calm in the face of currency note changes, fuel scarcity, and the attendant hardships.

The governor also urged Lagosians to avoid all forms of violence, arson, and rioting in a statement signed on Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu bemoaned that some players in the financial services value chain have interpreted the current challenges as an opportunity to extort hardworking Lagosians with extortionate charges on fund withdrawal and PMS sale.

He appealed to those involved in such behavior to desist, saying that “it is in difficult times like these that we all need to be our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers”.

The governor stated that the people should not allow those he claims want to sow seeds of violence and discord through their actions in order to deny people the right to vote on February 25, 2023.

He thanked the police and other security agencies/operatives for their tireless efforts to maintain peace, law, and order.

On Friday, there were pockets of violent protests in Lagos following President Muhammadu Buhari’s national broadcast on Thursday, in which he stated that the old N1,000 and N500 banknotes are no longer legal tender, but the N200 banknote will remain in circulation until April 10, 2023.

Fellow Lagosians,

This is necessary in view of the ongoing situation in the country, regarding the change of currency notes and the attendant hardships being faced by ordinary Lagosians. First, let me thank you for your patience and unwavering perseverance.

Lagosians, this is a heartfelt call to you to please remain calm at this time, and avoid all forms of violence, arson and rioting. Even in the face of the difficulties and frustrations being faced by all, violence and destruction should not and will never be the answer.

We have noticed the rampant incidents surrounding some of the players in the financial services value chain who have taken the current challenges to mean an opportunity to extort hard working Lagosians with extortionate charges on funds withdrawal and sale of PMS.

Let me appeal to those involved in such behavior to desist from sharp practices. It is in difficult times like these that we all need to be our brothers’ and sisters’ keeper and do everything we can to contribute to lessening the hardships faced by our fellow Lagosians.

This is not the period to sacrifice empathy, compassion and humanity on the altar of profit making. To the people of Lagos, please resist the opportunists who seek to take advantage of the frustration that you all are feeling to hijack the situation and foment trouble.

There are people who want to sow seeds of violence and discord by their actions, all with the view of robbing you of the chance to cast your votes in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections. Do not allow them to use you to achieve their evil intentions.

There is no justification whatsoever for attacking public or private property. The law enforcement agents have received clear instructions to take full control and ensure zero tolerance for any and all acts of arson, violence and destruction.

I enjoin all law-abiding Lagosians to carry out their lawful activities without fear. As a government that fully understands the challenges you are faced with, with regards to access to cash, we are working very hard to provide palliative measures to lessen the burden.

As part of these measures, I have already approved an immediate reduction in transportation charges for public- owned transport, across the Lagos State public transport system: our buses, ferries and taxis.

We are also equally in discussion with private transport operators not to hike fares at this point of time, given the difficult circumstances in which many Lagosians find themselves.

We have also since commenced the distribution of food packs, to the most vulnerable citizens, people most impacted by this disruption in the supply of cash. We will continue to highlight more vulnerable groups within our distribution channels who would benefit from this.

As we scale up the rollout of these palliatives, we ask for your patience and understanding. Remain calm and go about your lawful activities and duties. The Lagos State Government under my watch will continue to stand by, with and for the ordinary people of Lagos.

Let me, at this juncture, also thank the Police and other security agencies/operatives that have been working round the clock to maintain the peace, law and order in our State – we owe you all a debt of gratitude.

May I also use this opportunity to ask you not to relent in your efforts at continuing to keep the peace in and around the metropolis. I thank you all for listening. God bless Lagos State, and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.