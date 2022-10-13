Sanwo-Olu Unveils 30years Development Plan, Kicks Off Election Campaign

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State has referred to his opponents in the 2023 governorship election as noisemakers.

Sanwo-Olu, who launched his re-election campaign on Wednesday at the Ehingbeti Summit in Lagos, claimed that candidates from other political parties know little about governance.

During the event, the governor also unveiled the Lagos State Development Plan 2052, a 30-year blueprint for the state’s growth.

Sanwo-Olu believes the people of Lagos will do the right thing by re-electing him in the coming election.

He said: “Today is the day that INEC officially flagged off campaigns for governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“And there is no better time for me to do my official flag-off than at an economic summit like this where we are talking about our city, our people and Greater Lagos. What we are talking about is real; people can feel and they can see it.

“Some people can come here to claim anything. Some candidates would go about and make a lot of noise. They don’t even know what governance is all about.

“We have done a lot and people can feel it. People know this is a government that works for them”.

Sanwo-Olu also said“It is not about us; it is really to create that enabling environment for them (the citizens) to do well. Lagos State has witnessed prosperity in the last three and half years even in the COVID environment and that is the trajectory in which we want to continue.

“So, tell the noisemakers that after the noise, there would be calm and Lagosians will truly understand what we are talking about.

“For me, there can never be any better campaign; there can never be any better conversation and there can never be any better means of showing and showcasing what this government has done for the past three and half years than what you all have seen here in the last two days.

“I want to tell all Lagosians that it is as clear as day and night. Of course, there are a lot of people on the bill. There are a lot of noisemakers on the bill. There are a lot of other people that don’t even know their right from the left on the bill.

“I know there are a lot of other people that are out and shouting. Let them shout but after the shouting, there would be calmness because indeed you Lagosians know the right thing to do. And you will do the right thing by voting for us and re-elect us to continue with the great work that we’re doing,” Sanwo-Olu said.