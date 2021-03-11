fbpx
Sanwo-Olu Under Fire After Congratulating Flutterwave For Milestone Achievement

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu, on Thursday, came under fire on Twitter after posting a congratulatory message to Flutterwave founder on his Twitter handle.

Some users of the microblogging platform criticized the governor, citing his administration’s policy as being responsible for the exit of Gokada, Opay, and MaxNG from the Nigeria transportation service business.

Flutterwave recently raised a Series C of $170 million to improve its technology, product, customer support and expansion into new frontiers.

The Governor tweeted, “Huge congratulations to Gbenga and the entire team of @theflutterwave for this landmark achievement. Stories of how they are enabling SMEs are everywhere around us and as a government, we are committed to supporting deeper interaction.”

See some reactions that trailed the Governor’s tweet.

