Sanwo-Olu Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has tested negative for coronavirus.

The governor revealed this in a tweet on his official handle on Thursday morning where he also disclosed that his family and aides tested negative.

“As a responsible leader, it was important that I get tested for #COVID19 to ensure nothing distracts me from my role of leading Lagos during this period,” he tweeted.

“I am happy to announce that my result has returned NEGATIVE. My family and aides are negative as well.”

Furthermore, he lamented reports of social gathering and sporting events taking place in the State, describing them as “unfortunate.”

According to him, this development could hamper the drive to tame the spread of the coronavirus, restating that anyone could be a carrier of the virus without showing signs immediately.

He said: “While we celebrate the small mercies, reports of youths gathering for social and sporting activities as well as those gathering for religious purposes are unfortunate. This kind of insensitivity could be the weak link in our collective effort to break the chain of transmission.

“Anyone could be a carrier of #COVID19 without showing symptoms immediately and looking at global transmission, one weak link can lead to community vulnerability.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, therefore, called on Lagosians to help the government and the relevant agencies in the fight against the pandemic.

“Please help the government,@NCDCgov, and @LSMOH by playing your role which is to #StayHomeSaveLives,” he pleaded.

Source: Channels TV