Sanwo-Olu Swears In Eight New Judges

By
- May 13, 2020
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday said he swore in eight new judges to strengthen the state’s High Court.

The Judges had been confirmed by the National Judicial Council.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a tweet via his official handle, said the eight judges will help to “deepen the dispensation of justice in our state.”

According to the Governor, the Judges include: Hon. Justice Dorcas Taiwo Olatokun, Hon. Justice Yhaqub Gbadebo Oshoala, Hon. Justice Omotola Ibironke Oguntade, Hon. Justice Olufunke Sule-Amzat, Hon. Justice Dr. Rasul Oriyomi Olukolu.

Others are: Hon. Justice Sharafa Abioye Olaitan, Hon. Justice Ezekiel Oluwole Ashade and Hon. Justice Adeniyi Funsho Pokanu.

“It is my fervent hope that our new Judges will work to make our Judiciary remain a true beacon of hope for the common man,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Source: Channels TV

