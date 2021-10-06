Sanwo-Olu Signs Bill Barring Police From Parading Suspects Before Media

October 6, 2021 138

The Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed the Lagos State Administration of Criminal Justice (Amendment) Bill, 2021 into law.

The Lagos State House of Assembly had in July passed the amendment bill, which bars the police from parading suspects before the media in Lagos.

Section 9(a) of the amendment bill states: “As from the commencement of this law, the police shall refrain from parading any suspect before the media”.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo. she said Sanwo-Olu assented to the bill on September 30.

She noted that the provisions of the amended bill includes the conduct of criminal proceedings through audio and video conferencing platforms.

The bill also stipulates protective measures for victims and witnesses, as well as the establishment of a crime data register and criminal justice sector reform committee.

“Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on the 30th of September 2021 assented to the Administration of Criminal Justice (Amendment) Law (ACJL) of Lagos State, 2021,” the statement reads.

“The ACJL was first passed in Lagos State in 2007 and amended in 2011 (more than ten (10) years ago) to ensure the fundamental rights of suspects and persons that come into contact with the justice system, as enshrined in the constitution, are protected.

“In a bid to further strengthen the justice system, promote the rights of victims and suspects as well as address the issue of delay in the administration of criminal justice in Lagos State, key innovative provisions have been introduced as amendments to the Law.

“This further reinforces the commitment of Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to the promotion of law & order, protection of rights of citizens, decongestion of our correctional facilities and ensure a crime-free society in Lagos State.

“The ministry of justice, through a collaborative effort with stakeholders in the administration of criminal justice, will ensure the provisions of this law are enforced.”