fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER

Sanwo-Olu Seeks To Fund Projects With Capital Market Offerings

February 11, 2022073
Sanwo-Olu Seeks To Fund Projects With Capital Market Offerings

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has sought to fund infrastructural projects in the state by raising capital through the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

While receiving the Board and Management of NGX led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Temi Popoola, during a courtesy visit, Sanwo-Olu is looking at raising the capital to fund infrastructure projects through equities, green, Sukuk, and Blue Bonds on the bourse.

Satisfied by the governor’s vision, Popoola stated that “at NGX, we are eager to reaffirm our commitment to collaborating with Lagos State Government on its infrastructure development drive through our robust platform available to fund strategic objectives.

“This is particularly important to us given the critical position Lagos state occupies as the Centre of Excellence and the major economic hub in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. NGX has always been a strong collaborator through which the state accesses long-term developmental funding from the capital market evidenced by the ₦224.54 Billion Lagos State Bonds listed on NGX – cumulatively the largest subnational bond listed on the NGX platform. We, therefore, look forward to exploring more opportunities especially in infrastructure financing, environmental and climate bonds, and capacity building.”

Meanwhile, it is noteworthy to mention in this report that Lagos State, under Sanwo-Olu’s leadership led the list for investments in the country, as Nigeria recorded a total of $23.30 billion in investment announcements last year (2021).

The state, according to the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), recorded investments valued at $8.7 billion, which represents a 39% increase when compared to the $26.74 billion it recorded in 2020.

Lagos To Examine Sustainable Job Creation Strategies
Related tags :

About Author

Sanwo-Olu Seeks To Fund Projects With Capital Market Offerings
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

Emefiele BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTERSPECIAL REPORTS
April 7, 20180411

Central Bank of Nigeria Releases Communiqué No. 117 of its Recently Held MPC Meeting

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Background The re-constituted Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its maiden meeting, the 260th meeting of the Committee, its first in 2018, on 3rd and 4th
Read More
NCC Alerts Nigerians About New Ransomware COVERNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business
February 25, 20200342

NCC to Host Session on Socio-economic Impact of 5G on Nigeria at SMWL 2020

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is to host a special session on how the Fifth Generation (5G) networks will impact Nigeria’s socio-economic landsca
Read More
Bolt NEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
January 7, 20200400

Bolt Appoints Femi Akin-Laguda as Nigeria Operations Country Manager

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Bolt has appointed Femi Akin-Laguda as the Country Manager for its operations in Nigeria. With over three years of experience at Bolt, where he has worked i
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.