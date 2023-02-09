Sanwo-Olu Reduces State Transport Fares By 50%

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced a 50% reduction in state transportation fares.

He made the announcement on Wednesday while speaking to journalists at the Lagos House in the state’s Marina area.

According to the governor, all state public transportation on the road and waterways system will be reduced in price beginning next week.

Sanwo-Olu stated that BRT buses, as well as first and last-mile buses, have been instructed to charge half the current fare in order to alleviate the hardship caused by the naira exchange on residents.

“To further support Lagosians to weather these stormy days, I hereby announce the following measures: A 50% cut in fares on all our BRT buses, LAGRIDE taxi-scheme, First Mile and Last Mile buses, and Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY),” the governor said.

“This will take effect from tomorrow for the next seven days.

“We will push out more Cowrie Cards to enable more Lagosians to get onboard our services.”

The governor also stated that as of tomorrow, palliative items will be distributed to residents through religious leaders and non-governmental organizations to assist those affected by the current situation.

He went on to say that the state government has halted road construction along Buba Maruwa, Ijegun-Egba, in order to improve fuel distribution throughout the state.

Also, residents are urged not to use the state’s economic difficulties to commit crimes.

The governor praised the military, the Department of State Services (DSS), the police, Civil Defence, and Neighbourhood Watch for their dedication and service to the state.

Sanwo-Olu warned “mischief makers who may see this as an opportunity to incite violence that this is not the way to go,” urging Lagos residents to go about their lawful business without fear.