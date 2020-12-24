Sanwo-Olu Recovers From COVID-19

fbpx
December 24, 2020015

Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor has recovered from COVID-19 and eventually stepped out of isolation.

Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor made this known on Thursday via Twitter.

Akosile in his tweet shared a video of the governor outside the Marina House, waving in excitement as he steps out of isolation.

Governor Sanwo-Olu while addressing journalists narrated his experience during the 14-day isolation. He described his bout with the virus as moderate but he was very glad to have put it behind him.

He appreciated the Lagos State COVID-19 Treatment Team for taking care of him and described them as “dedicated and competent.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, however, reiterated the need to observe the laid-out COVID-19 preventive measures and submit to a test as soon as symptoms appear.

Governor Sanwo-Olu advised all establishments to adopt a ‘no mask, no entry’ policy adding that he will bring the full weight of the law to bear on those found flouting COVID-19 rules.

