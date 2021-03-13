fbpx
Sanwo-Olu Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 News

March 13, 2021
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at 3:03 pm on Friday received his COVID-19 vaccination jab at the infection Disease Centre, Yaba.

The governor after receiving his jab implored residents to not spread fake information on the vaccination.

Shortly after the governor received his jab, the deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat received his.

Lagos State took delivery of the first consignment of 507,000 vaccines allocated to it by the Federal Government on Tuesday.

He said he did not feel any pain after receiving the jab, encouraging Lagos residents to come forward to take their vaccine.

He urged opinion leaders to also encourage their followers to receive the vaccine.

Earlier, addressing a press conference at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Commissioner for Health and Deputy Covid-19 Incident Commander, Professor Akin Abayomi, who was the first person in Lagos to receive his jab, announced that in line with the process laid down by the Federal Government, the administration of the vaccines have been scheduled into four phases, with frontline health workers topping the list.

