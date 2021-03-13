Sanwo-Olu Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

March 13, 2021 104

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at 3:03 pm on Friday received his COVID-19 vaccination jab at the infection Disease Centre, Yaba.

The governor after receiving his jab implored residents to not spread fake information on the vaccination.

Shortly after the governor received his jab, the deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat received his.

READ ALSO: No Directive To Hike Fuel Price – Oil Marketers

Lagos State took delivery of the first consignment of 507,000 vaccines allocated to it by the Federal Government on Tuesday.

Sanwo-Olu implored residents to stop spreading fake information about the vaccination.

He said he did not feel any pain after receiving the jab, encouraging Lagos residents to come forward to take their vaccine.

He urged opinion leaders to also encourage their followers to receive the vaccine.

Earlier, addressing a press conference at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Commissioner for Health and Deputy Covid-19 Incident Commander, Professor Akin Abayomi, who was the first person in Lagos to receive his jab, announced that in line with the process laid down by the Federal Government, the administration of the vaccines have been scheduled into four phases, with frontline health workers topping the list.