Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has proposed a N1.69 trillion budget to the state house of assembly. The ‘budget of continuity’ for 2023 was submitted to the Lagos state house of assembly on Thursday.

According to the governor’s breakdown, capital spending would consume N932 billion, or 55% of the overall budget, while recurrent expenditure will consume N759 billion.

Last year, the governor presented the assembly with a N1.39 trillion “consolidation budget.”

More to follow….