Sanwo-Olu Promises To Address Housing Deficit In Support Of Real Estate Sector

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, has reiterated his government’s commitment to supporting the real estate sector to address the state’s housing needs.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at a ceremony on Saturday at Falomo Towers, a high-rise skyscraper built on the site of the former Falomo Shopping Complex in Ikoyi.

He claimed that the disagreements that arose when the notion was initially conceived were proof that individual differences could always be reconciled for the greater good.

Sanwo-Olu said, “For me, this is an important but a very simple event. Falomo has a lot of history behind it. The name, the location, where it sits in Lagos, where it sits in Ikoyi. It has decades of history behind it.

“For us to be bringing back the old glory, the old ambience that we all grew up to know, I think it’s very phenomenal and it is a history that we should not forget. Like they said, good intentions also have its own time before it nurtures. I was privileged to be the MD of LSDPC when we all started this almost 10 years ago.”

In her opening remarks, the Managing Director of Afriland Properties, Mrs Uzo Oshogwe, lauded Governor Sanwo-Olu for the steadfast support he had shown towards the real estate sector in the state.

She said, “I am delighted to welcome you to the sod-turning ceremony of our Falomo Towers development, a joint-venture development between Afriland Properties and Lagos State Development and Property Corporation.

“We picked the theme for this milestone ‘The revival of a landmark’, because, with this project, we intend to give Ikoyi back its lost landmark.

“This time, it is bigger and better. This development is a mixed-use development.

“It speaks sustainability, creativity and innovation. This development will fulfil our promise to beautify and enhance the Lagos skyline. It is one iconic building at a time.”

Also speaking at the event, Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his “confidence and support for the private sector to prosper in Lagos State, under His Excellency, the Governor’s leadership.” We believe that the private sector holds the key to our continent’s progress.”

He also praised Sanwo-Olu for his part in resolving disagreements that developed during conceptualising the concept that eventually became the Falomo Towers project.