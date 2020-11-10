Sanwo-Olu Presents 2021 Budget Proposal To State Assembly

November 10, 2020 30

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu has presented his administration’s financial appropriation bill for 2021 to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The governor presented a budget proposal of N1,155,022,413,005.82, tagged, ‘budget of rekindled hope’ to the state assembly.

In the course of his presentation, Sanwo-Olu informed the Assembly that he plans to scrap the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies.

He said, “Mr. Speaker and Honourable Members of the House, in light of keeping the costs of governance low and to signal selflessness in public service, we will be sending a draft executive bill to the House imminently for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies.”

Find the full speech of the Governor below:

Presentation of Budget Of Rekindled Hope – Mr Governor Speech Nov 10