Sanwo-Olu Orders Probe Into Collapsed 21-Storey Ikoyi Building

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered an immediate investigation into the collapse of a 21-story uncompleted building situated on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Also, the Lagos State government accused the owner of the collapsed building, Femi Osibona, of continuing the construction without subjecting it to procedural approvals.

The government also alleged that the construction was done with inferior materials and the contractor flouted basic building regulations.

Sanwo-Olu, while calling for calm over the incident, said the report of the investigations would be made public in due course.

The governor gave these assurances in a statement issued on Monday and signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso.

He said the Lagos Rescue Unit (LRU), Lagos State Fire Service and Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS) were already on the site, battling to save the lives of those under the rubbles.

As of Tuesday morning, three persons have been rescued, even as the operations to save more lives continue.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, visited the site in the company with other officials, including the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako and Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Bamgbose-Martins.

Others were Special Adviser on Urban Development, Mr. Ganiyu Adele Ayuba; Special Adviser, GIS and Physical Planning, Dr. Olajide Babatunde; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mrs. Abiola Kosegbe as well as General Manager, LASEMA Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu.

The Deputy Governor directed security agents to cordon off the site to facilitate rescue efforts.

The actual number of people, who were in that tower, one of three under construction at 41BCD Gerald Road, as at the time the incident occurred, was yet to be determined.