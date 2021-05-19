Sanwo-Olu Launches 500 First, Last Mile Buses

The Lagos State Government has launched 500 First and Last-Mile (FLM) buses, as well as 100 high-capacity buses to enhance the mode of transportation.
According to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor the buses will promote the state’s vision of an intermodal, integrated transport system, and enhance passengers’ connectivity to major routes in the state.
READ ALSO:
Destination; First and Last Mile
“We have delineated the FLM bus corridors into eight zones, comprising Ikeja and Ketu (Zone 1), Oshodi, Mushin, and Surulere (Zone 2), Berger, Yaba and Oyingbo (Zone 3) and Lagos Island, Ajah and Ibeju Lekki (Zone 4).
“Others are Iyana-ipaja and Agege (Zone 5), Mile 2, Iyana-Iba and Ajeromi (Zone 6), Ikorodu (Zone 7) and Epe and Badagry (Zone 8).”
The Governor said the FLM buses will be increased to 5,000 in the coming days.
“We added the 100 brand new high and medium capacity buses into the fleet of Lagos Bus Service Limited (LBSL) to replace vehicles burnt at BRT stations during the wave of violence last October,” he added.
“The launch of the FLM Bus Scheme is an important milestone in our quest to achieving the intermodal transport system which gives our teeming population the choices they deserve, reducing congestion and journey times, and improving the quality of life.”
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.