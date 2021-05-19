Sanwo-Olu Launches 500 First, Last Mile Buses

May 19, 2021 82

The Lagos State Government has launched 500 First and Last-Mile (FLM) buses, as well as 100 high-capacity buses to enhance the mode of transportation.

According to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor the buses will promote the state’s vision of an intermodal, integrated transport system, and enhance passengers’ connectivity to major routes in the state.

… constituted by Okada riders.



FLM buses are safe and convenient as commuters will be able to use Cowry Travel Cards – an automated payment system already in use for BRT buses.



We have delineated the FLM bus corridors into eight zones, comprising Ikeja and Ketu (Zone 1)…2/5 pic.twitter.com/tBUwdtFzgU — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) May 18, 2021

READ ALSO:

Destination; First and Last Mile

“We have delineated the FLM bus corridors into eight zones, comprising Ikeja and Ketu (Zone 1), Oshodi, Mushin, and Surulere (Zone 2), Berger, Yaba and Oyingbo (Zone 3) and Lagos Island, Ajah and Ibeju Lekki (Zone 4).

“Others are Iyana-ipaja and Agege (Zone 5), Mile 2, Iyana-Iba and Ajeromi (Zone 6), Ikorodu (Zone 7) and Epe and Badagry (Zone 8).”

The Governor said the FLM buses will be increased to 5,000 in the coming days.

We will increase the FLM buses to 5000 in the days ahead.



We added the 100 brand new high and medium capacity buses into the fleet of Lagos Bus Service Limited (LBSL) to replace vehicles burnt at BRT stations during the wave of violence last October. 4/5 pic.twitter.com/vPzq1kzTkX — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) May 18, 2021

“We added the 100 brand new high and medium capacity buses into the fleet of Lagos Bus Service Limited (LBSL) to replace vehicles burnt at BRT stations during the wave of violence last October,” he added.

“The launch of the FLM Bus Scheme is an important milestone in our quest to achieving the intermodal transport system which gives our teeming population the choices they deserve, reducing congestion and journey times, and improving the quality of life.”