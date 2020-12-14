Sanwo-Olu is Responding Well to Treatment – Abayomi

December 14, 2020 32

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has said that the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is responding well to treatment for COVID-19.

He made the disclosure on Sunday via his Twitter account. Abayomi stated that Governor Sanwo-Olu is in high spirit and grateful for the good wishes from kind-hearted Lagosians and the entire country.

The #COVID19Lagos incident Commander and Governor of Lagos @jidesanwoolu is responding well to #COVID19 home based care and treatment.



He is in high spirit and very appreciative of all your prayers and well wishes.



The state’s health commissioner had pledged to keep the general public abreast of the governor’s recovery and wellbeing.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was confirmed tested positive for COVID-19 and was reported to be experiencing symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of the disease.

The governor is said to be undergoing treatment and being monitored closely at home by a medical team from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

Abayomi gave an assurance that the governor would recover quickly and clear the virus.

Amid the slightly increasing number of new cases, he warned all residents and visitors to adhere to the prescribed health guidelines such as social distancing and wearing of facemasks.