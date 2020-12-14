fbpx
Sanwo-Olu is Responding Well to Treatment – Abayomi

Sanwo-Olu is Responding Well to Treatment – Abayomi

December 14, 2020
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has said that the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is responding well to treatment for COVID-19.

He made the disclosure on Sunday via his Twitter account. Abayomi stated that Governor Sanwo-Olu is in high spirit and grateful for the good wishes from kind-hearted Lagosians and the entire country.

READ ALSO: At Least 18 Army Generals Who Had Close Contact With Late Major General Test Positive For COVID-19

The state’s health commissioner had pledged to keep the general public abreast of the governor’s recovery and wellbeing.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was confirmed tested positive for COVID-19 and was reported to be experiencing symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of the disease.

The governor is said to be undergoing treatment and being monitored closely at home by a medical team from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

Abayomi gave an assurance that the governor would recover quickly and clear the virus.

Amid the slightly increasing number of new cases, he warned all residents and visitors to adhere to the prescribed health guidelines such as social distancing and wearing of facemasks.

