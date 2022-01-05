fbpx

Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Emblem, Appeal Fund Ahead Of Armed Forces Remembrance Day

January 5, 20220132
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor on Tuesday, inaugurated the emblem and appeal fund ahead of January 15, 2022, commemoration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD).

Sanwo-Olu also donated ₦50 million to Lagos state’s chapter of the Nigerian Legion during the appeal fund at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile made this known via a statement.

He said, “Every year, we set out to remember our fallen heroes, men and women that served the country, especially on the war front. Those that paid the supreme price while serving the nation and it is customary that on January 15, we remember them.

“But before then, we usually have an emblem launch which we use to remind ourselves that we are together with them in fellowship and we are together throughout this period to offer prayers, wish them the very best and offer some succour, especially to the families of the fallen heroes; the widows and the widowers.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, we would donate the sum of N50 million for the emblem. So you can see that we have done 10 fold of what we did the other time. That itself is a big lift for us. We will continue to support in other areas.”

The Commandant of the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Legion, Col Fola Akande (retd.), commended Sanwo-Olu for the welfare and concern for retired officers.

“Mr Governor is indeed a worthy patriot of the Nigerian Legion and we urge the people and government to continue to support and identify with widows, children and families of the fallen heroes by donating generously, buying and wearing the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration emblem,” he said.

AFCON 2021: Fixtures, Groups, Venues, Full Match Schedule And Where To Watch

