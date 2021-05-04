Sanwo-Olu Hosts Ikorodu Bois At State Government House

May 4, 2021 81

The Ggovernor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, hosted Ikorodu Bois, a Nigerian comedy group, who paid him a courtesy visit.

The Governor took to his Twitter page to share photos of himself and the talented kids at the state government house, Alausa in Ikeja.

In a post accompanying the pictures, Sanwo-Olu commended the group, which he described as “generational filmmaking talent”, for their heroics that have shot them into global prominence.

The governor cited the group’s recent appearance on an advert displayed on Broadway Times Square in New York City by Netflix, US movie streaming platform.

He also hailed their nomination for the 2021 edition of the 2021 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

Sanwo-Olu said the state is proud of the group while reiterating his administration’s commitment to promoting the creative industry.

“Today, I welcomed generational filmmaking talent @IkoroduB, whose creativity has put them and Ikorodu on the global map of international platforms like Netflix, earned them a nomination at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and put their faces on billboards in Times Square, NY,” he wrote.

“As a state, we are proud of them and I thank them for visiting me today. We are committed to developing creative talent in Lagos as we continue to serve as the premier destination for musical, art and creative talent generation in Africa.”

Ikorodu Bois, known for mimicking music videos and Hollywood trailers, comprises Babatunde Sanni (23), Muiz Sanni (15), and Malik Sanni (10) — all brothers — and Fawas Aina, their cousin who edits and manages the team.

The group began in 2017 when Babatunde decided to share their skills with the world via social media.

They started pulling the strings thereafter by making use of household items to depict top gears adopted in movies while also using wheelbarrows to replicate luxury cars.