Sanwo-Olu Goes Into Self-Isolation As Close Aide Tests Positive For COVID-19

December 12, 2020029
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has gone into self-isolation on Friday, after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release by the State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed that Governor Sanwo-Olu and members of his team were tested by the Lagos State biobank on Friday, but will remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Nigeria Records 796 New Cases, Highest Single Day Infection

“We are seeing slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all Lagosians should adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary gatherings,” Professor Abayomi.

He added that not the first time Mr. Governor is having the COVID-19 test, noting that he had at least three test since May when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for the virus.

