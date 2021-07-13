Sanwo-Olu Foils Vehicle Robbery Attempt At Ojota

July 13, 2021 127

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reportedly arrested three robbery suspects along the Ojota highway in the state on Monday.

The suspects were said to be attempting to forcefully take possession of the vehicle when the Governor’s convoy arrived at the scene.

“The war against criminality in Lagos State has gone a notch higher as the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, personally arrested a gang of suspected criminals, which specialises in harassing motorists and road users in traffic,” a statement issued on Monday by the state reads.

“The gang of suspected criminals met their waterloo Monday morning while attempting to unleash terror on a motorist around Ojota in-bound Alausa. Help however came for the motorist as Governor Sanwo-Olu’s convoy approached the scene to rescue him from the three machete-wielding criminals who were at the time, trying to forcefully drag him out of his vehicle.

“The security personnel attached to the Governor swooped on the suspects, retrieved the dangerous weapons from them, and arrested the three of them.”

In photos of the incident released by the state, the governor is seen addressing the robbers, before they are taken away by security operatives.

Below are more photos of the incident.