Sanwo-Olu Fixes September 21 for Reopening of Schools

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, has fixed September 21 as the the tentative date for the reopening of primary and secondary schools.

He also directed all tertiary institutions under the state government to reopen on September 14.

The institutions were shut indefinitely in March to check the spread of COVID-19.

But at a briefing on Saturday, the governor asked them to reopen.

“I am pleased to announce that our tertiary institution will be allowed to reopen from September 14, 2020, all our tertiary institutions,” he said.

“As regards our primary and secondary schools, we are working towards reopening them around the 21st of September 2020. This position is not cast in stone and subject to a review of our ongoing monitoring and procedures from the ministry of health.

“Remember that we said that the virus will peak and we will flatten the curve in the month of August. From what we have seen, it appears we have flattened the curve. In the last two weeks, we have continued to see a drop in the positivity that we have encountered in the state.”

Only SS3 students participating in the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) are allowed in schools for now.

Earlier in the month, the governor lifted a four-month ban on worship centres.

For the first time in months, Lagos, the epicentre of coronavirus in the country, recorded 27 cases on Friday while the country’s daily case count dropped to 160, its lowest in four months.

Source: The Cable