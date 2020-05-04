Sanwo-Olu Directs Grade 15 Civil Servants and Above To Resume Work on Tuesday

All state civil servants from grade level 15 and above are to resume work on Tuesday, May 5 2020, according to the Lagos State Government.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave the order on Sunday during a press conference as the commercial city begins the easing of the COVID-19 lockdown on Monday.

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, while the affected workers will resume duties, those below grade level 14 are to stay at home from Monday, May 4, 2020.

FLASH: Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has ordered ALL State Public Servants to stay at home for tomorrow 4th May 2020 .. while ONLY Grade Level 15 and above can come to work from Tuesday .. #Covid19Lagos @gboyegaakosile @LSMOH @followlasg @Riddwane pic.twitter.com/HL4rnqDHJd — Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) May 3, 2020

The Lagos Government had earlier said markets, where non-food items are sold, will be allowed to open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, as saying that the markets and stores will be opened from 9 a.m till 3 p.m on the selected days.

He also noted that all food and farm produce sellers will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

According to Dr Wale, the move follows the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos State from Monday, May 4th, adding that safety measures must, however, be observed in the markets.

As at Sunday, 3 May 2020, There are 2558 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. 400 persons have been discharged with 87 deaths.

Source: Channels TV