Sanwo-Olu Creates ₦200 million Fund for Victims of Police Brutality

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, says the state government has set up a N200 million compensation fund for families of victims of special anti-robbery squad (SARS) killings.
Sanwo-Olu said the fund has been established to assist the families of those who were wrongly killed by police officers.
He said a list of victims of police brutality has been generated, adding that checks are being made to ensure no name is excluded.
The governor further confirmed the establishment of the fund in a tweet he shared after meeting Mohammed Adamu, the inspector-general of police (IGP) in Abuja.
He said the fund will be managed by members of the public and civil society organisations.
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.