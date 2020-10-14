Sanwo-Olu Creates ₦200 million Fund for Victims of Police Brutality

October 14, 2020 402

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, says the state government has set up a N200 million compensation fund for families of victims of special anti-robbery squad (SARS) killings.

The governor disclosed this while addressing #EndSARS protesters in front of the Lagos house of assembly on Tuesday.

Sanwo-Olu said the fund has been established to assist the families of those who were wrongly killed by police officers.

He said a list of victims of police brutality has been generated, adding that checks are being made to ensure no name is excluded.

“We have set up a N200 million fund for victims,” he said.

The governor further confirmed the establishment of the fund in a tweet he shared after meeting Mohammed Adamu, the inspector-general of police (IGP) in Abuja.

He said the fund will be managed by members of the public and civil society organisations.

“In Lagos, we have immediately set up a trust fund that will be managed by nominated members of the public and CSOs to compensate families that have lost loved ones to police brutality. People like the wife of Mr Okechukwu Ilo who died in tragic circumstances will not be left out,” the tweet read. Source: The Cable