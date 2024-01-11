Sanwo-Olu Commends Femi Otedola’s Generosity with N1 Billion Security Donation

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed gratitude on Wednesday for a significant donation of N1 billion towards bolstering the state’s security infrastructure. The generous contribution was made by renowned philanthropist and entrepreneur, Mr. Femi Otedola, to support the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

The governor received the noteworthy donation at the Lagos House, Marina, in the presence of key figures including Mr. Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti, Chairman of LSSTF; Dr. Abdurrazak Balogun, Executive Secretary/CEO of LSSTF, and other state officials, as stated in an official release.

Represented by his daughter, Olawunmi Otedola, at the event, Femi Otedola, the Chairman of Geregu Power Plc and scion of the late Sir Michael Otedola, former Governor of Lagos State in the Third Republic, drew commendation from Governor Sanwo-Olu for his significant philanthropic gesture. The N1 billion donation is recognized as the largest individual contribution ever made to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the substantial donation would play a pivotal role in fostering a secure and tranquil environment, thereby enhancing the business climate for both investors and residents. He lauded Femi Otedola for setting a precedent and urged other Nigerians to follow suit, surpassing the benchmark set by the business mogul.

The governor stated, “We express our deep appreciation to Mr. Femi Otedola on behalf of the Fund, the board chairman, Mr. Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti; Executive Secretary/CEO, Dr. Abdurrazak Balogun, and other board members. I want other Nigerians to emulate him and even exceed his donation. The N1 billion he has donated is not the limit. There are no limits; let others come and do more.”

Sanwo-Olu further extended an invitation to other well-meaning Lagosians and corporate entities to support the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, emphasizing its openness to additional contributors. He disclosed the government’s commitment to supplement the Fund with 300 vehicles in the first quarter of the year, demonstrating the collective effort to reinforce security in the state.

In appreciation of the commendable efforts in maintaining the safety of Lagos State, Olawunmi Otedola, speaking on behalf of her father, praised Governor Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State Security Trust Fund. She encouraged the Fund to persist in its commitment to transparency and the judicious utilization of resources for the benefit of the public.