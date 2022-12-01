Sanwo-Olu Commences Re-Election Campaign With Multi-dimension Branding

Lagosians witnessed a stylish brand display at Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election campaign which formally commenced on Wednesday, 30 November 2022.

His Excellency and his deputy, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat are the gubernatorial candidate and running mate for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the March 11th 2023 governorship election.

The campaign’s brand activations, with the slogan “Greater Lagos Rising,” started at midnight with the deployment of various engaging activities that lasted till 11 p.m. the whole day.

Speaking at the media conference to introduce the Brand Campaign, Lagos State Commissioner for information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotose urged Lagosians to brace up for an exciting campaign season like never before. A government that has delivered on its promises, we have many reasons to campaign boldly.

Omotose said, “Lagos has navigated through the challenges of the first three years Sanwo-Olu administration, which anchored its campaign thrust on GREATER LAGOS. The record of the administration propelled the Governor and his Deputy to put their hats in the ring again.”

“Just a month in the office, the administration had faced its litmus test with Lagos witnessing torrential rainfall which impacted negatively on the state of roads, causing traffic snarls and attendant hardship on the citizens.

“The response of the Sanwo-Olu administration was to launch the #FixingLagosRoads campaign, an intensive road rehabilitation campaign. The tragic pipeline explosion at NNPC in Ijagemo, which followed the Commercial motorcycle (Okada) menace and the COVID-19 pandemic setback. But a courageous and brave Governor and Deputy Governor braced the challenges and made Lagos the global,” the commissioner reminisced.

Omotose recalled the #ENDSARS protest that almost grounded the state with a loss of critical infrastructure. “Within a few weeks, Governor Babajie Sanwo-Olu launched the Rebuild Lagos Initiative aimed at rebuilding all that was destroyed.”

Expanding on the journey of triumph, Omotose announced: “A GREATER LAGOS RISING is not only appropriate for a state that achieved so much in spite of all odds, but also a “thematic continuum of what we promised in 2019. We promised our A GREATER Lagos. What do we see? Abundant evidence of a city growing. We do not make false claims of having reached the zenith of our journey. Our contextual usage of the word suggests an upward slop, an increase and an upward movement.

“With all sense of humility, His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has sent us here to say, “I am running on records. Get ready for more, the commissioner said.

Other activities that made the day memorable included, a laser branding of the Lagos Lagoon; a Sea Show with hundreds of Lagos residents from the riverine towns pushing out branded canoes to mark the beginning of Governor Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy’s reelection campaign; and a multifaceted road show with Power Bikers, activation rigs, and mobile advertising vans started from Ikeja and traveled through Ikorodu Road to Lagos Island.