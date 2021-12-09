fbpx

Sanwo-Olu Cancels Peace Walk Due To COVID-19

December 9, 20210110
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cancelled the peace walk that was meant to usher in the healing of the state.

The Governor while speaking at a media briefing on Thursday said the peace walk was cancelled owing to the rise in cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

“Since my last address to you on Tuesday 30, November 2021, during which I expressed a desire to lead a walk for peace, following the outcome of the work of the judicial panel on restitution for victims of SARS-related abuses and other matters, I have been inundated with deep expressions of solidarity from various groups and people declaring their readiness to join me on the symbolic walk,” he said.

“When the unseen enemy called COVID-19 began to ravage the world and indeed our nation, I assumed the role of the incident commander in our quest to protect the lives of our people. We subjected ourselves to the dictates of science.

“We chose to be guided not by our emotions, but expert opinions rooted in science. Between Tuesday 30, November 2021 that I made my address, and now, we have seen a significant rise in cases associated with the Omicron variant of this pandemic.

“Given this development, I am constrained to stand down all preparations for the walk for peace. I will not endanger the life of any Lagosian in my sincere search for peace.

“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of support the initiative received from far and near. The deluge of support is, however, indicative of one thing: our people know the strategic place of peace to our quest for development.”

Saudi Arabia Bans Flights From Nigeria Over Omicron

