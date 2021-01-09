Sanwo-Olu Cancels Ongoing Appointment Process of LASU VC

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday cancelled the ongoing process for the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor for the Lagos State University (LASU).
Gboyega Akosile, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, disclosed this in a statement.
He said the Governor made the decision following petitions arising from the selection process of the institution’s ninth substantive VC.
