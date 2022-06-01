Sanwo-Olu Calls For Calm As Okada Ban Takes Effect From Today

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has called for calm among residents of the state, as the okada ban within the state metropolis takes effect from today Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
BizWatch Nigeria had reported that on Wednesday, May 18, during a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Area Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers at the State House in Alausa, Sanwo-Olu imposed a fresh ban on Okada.
While the governor stated that the affected councils are Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Apapa, he equally maintained that the total ban on Okada operations is extended to all LCDAs under the listed councils.
In a statement addressed to members of the public, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho said measures have been put in place to forestall any disturbance, adding that the ban will be enforced without any compromise.
He, therefore, called for calm among residents.
“There is no need for any anxiety over the enforcement of the ban, which has been hailed by the majority of Lagosians as a reinforcement of the Lagos Traffic Law 2012 (amended in 2018),” the statement read in part.
Below are areas Okada are banned in Lagos
Apapa
Apapa Iganmu LCDA
Ikeja
Ojodu LCDA
Onigbongbo LCDA
Lagos Island
Lagos Island West LCDA
Lagos Island East LCDA
Lagos Mainland
Yaba LCDA
Surulere
Coker Aguda LCDA
Itire-Ikate LCDA
Eti-Osa
Eti-Osa East LCDA
Eti-Osa West LCDA
Iru Victoria Island LCDA
Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA
Meanwhile, as the enforcement begins, the Lagos Ferry Services said it has deployed more boats and increased daily operational trips at terminals and jetties located within areas in the state where activities of okada operators have been banned.
The terminal and jetties, according to Head, Public Affairs, LAGFERRY, Akeem Odusina, include the Badore terminal, Badore; Ipakodo terminal, Ikorodu; Five Cowries terminal, Ikoyi; CMS/Victoria Island terminal; Liverpool terminal, Apapa, and Ilaje Bariga terminal, Bariga.
“Travelling by water is 100% traffic-free and there are first-mile and last-mile buses available at the terminal/jetty parks to take passengers to their final destination,” Odusina was quoted as saying.
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.