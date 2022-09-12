Sanwo-Olu Appoints Idris Salako’s Successor

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has appointed Engineer Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins as the successor of Idris Salako, who recently resigned as the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that Salako had resigned following the collapse of a seven-storey building at Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru Road, Oniru Estate on the Victoria Island area of the state.

“The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has accepted the resignation of the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako.

“This is a prelude to the restructuring of the ministry and its agencies. Governor Sanwo-Olu thanks the commissioner for his services to the state and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

“The Governor warns all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are,” a statement in which Salako’s resignation was disclosed, read.

However, barely a week after the resignation, the Sanwo-Olu’s government announced the appointment of Bamgbose-Martins as the new Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The commissioner described his redeployment as another call to duty and an opportunity to work with like minds to surmount challenges confronting the built environment, including halting the trajectory of building collapse, while urging members of staff to cooperate and be ready to contribute meaningfully to the development of the state.

Bamgbose, who promised a transparent and engaging administration, emphasised that with dedication and teamwork, the ministry would enhance its service delivery and maximise stakeholders satisfaction.

According to the statement, the Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Planning Matters, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, described the commissioner as a square peg in a square hole who would bring to the ministry, the wealth of experience and expertise needed to solve the challenges of the time.