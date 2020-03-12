Sanusi Sues IGP, Director-General of DSS

The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has sued the Inspectors General of Police (IGP) and the Director-General, Directorate of State Service (DSS) for an order for his release in banishment.

Sanusi, through his lawyers, led by Lateef Fagbemi, on Thursday, filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja for an order to release him from banishment.

The filed suit was marked FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020.

It would be recalled that the former CBN Governor was taken to Awe in Nasarawa since his dethronement on Monday.