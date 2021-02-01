Samsung, TEC Introduce Interest-Free Payment On Devices

February 1, 2021 46

Global Original Equipment Manufacturer, Samsung has partnered with an Africa’s technology and lifestyle hub, Tech Experience Centre, TEC, to offer Nigerians six months interest-free payment option on the Galaxy S21 series.

The smartphones – the S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra – were recently unveiled to the public at the Tech Experience Centre in Victoria Island Lagos.

In a statement on Monday, the partners said Nigerians who wants to own any of the three devices have been offered a flexible way of acquiring them.

The Head of the Tech Experience Centre, Chidalu Ekeh, described the offer as a unique one, in view of the prevailing economic constraints and the need to lower the entry cost of acquiring new devices for Nigerians.

She said, ‘‘We understand the need to lower the entry cost for new, cutting-edge devices as these, especially when you consider the current depression in the economy. This explains the partnership between Tech Experience Centre and Samsung to make this happen.

“Since we rolled out this offer, we have recorded significant uptake from many interested subscribers who are keen to take advantage of the zero-interest financing opportunity to get the Samsung Galaxy S21 devices,’’ she stated.

Highlights Of Samsung Financing Offer

Beneficiaries can buy now and complete payment in six months.

The payment is interest-free.

The offer is valid until Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Interested subscribers can indicate their interest in pre-ordering any of the devices via https://techexperiencecentre.com/samsung-preorder/.

The Galaxy s21 has a 6.2-inch display, new camera software and the latest chipset specs among Android phones.

The Galaxy S21+ shares its camera set-up with the Galaxy S21 and comes with a 12-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with Dual Pixel auto-focus and OIS.

It also possesses a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with 120-degree field of vision; 64-megapixel f/2.0 camera with OIS provides 3x optical and up to 30 times space zoom; and capable of selfie with its 10-megapixel camera on the front.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is a marked improvement on the S20 Ultra with an improved, second-generation 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

The device also boasts two 10-megapixel telephoto (zoom) sensors with 3x and 10x optical zoom, with laser autofocus fully optimised and a cutting-edge software features with the latest iteration of its custom Android skin.