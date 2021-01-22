Samsung Releases New Galaxy Series

January 22, 2021 34

Smartphone giant Samsung has released the Galaxy S21 Series that comes with a pro-grade camera and an advanced processor, the highest in any Galaxy device.

The S21 and S21 plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are the flagship products of the S21 series and they are 5G enabled.

The release of the series was done virtually due to the pandemic.

A few days before the release of the S21 Series, users were introduced to the Galaxy A series.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, while the S21 plus and S21 have a screen size of 6.7 and 6.2 inches respectively.

Describing the devices, the Head of Marketing of Samsung Nigeria, Iretiogo Oke, said, “Galaxy S21 Ultra is another example of how Samsung is driving meaningful innovation forward to give people personalised experiences that enrich their lives and empower them to express who they are. Given how indispensable technology has been to our lives during these times, we wanted to take another leap forward and push the boundaries of what a smartphone can do.”

Other specifications of the S21 Ultra are: a quad rear camera with a 180MP pro sensor.

On the other hand, the S21 plus and S21 have a 64MP Tele triple camera.

The devices have a 256GB space capacity, with a 512GB limited option for the S21 Ultra.

Oke said, “With hyper-fast, ultra-low latency 5G, S21 series has been built to provide fast video downloading, smooth video conferencing and streaming depending on network availability,” Oke explained, adding that the Galaxy S21 can be pre -ordered from the 22nd of January to the 11th of February with limited offer of Buds Pro or Buds live, Smart Tag and Samsung Care + which gives an 80 per cent discount on screen repair.”