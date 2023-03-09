Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Review – A The Best Budget Phone

A budget-friendly smartphone with 5G connection at a reasonable cost is the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. On January 4, 2023, it was announced, and it is now on the American market.

Price and Availability

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 64GB variant is priced at $169.99, that is about 122 thousand Naira.

Highlighting Feature

The Galaxy A14 5G’s 5G capabilities are one of its unique characteristics. You may anticipate higher download and upload speeds, better connection, and less latency with 5G. The chipset can handle peak download speeds of 2.77GB/s. This makes it the perfect choice for activities like video streaming, gaming, and others that need a lot of bandwidth. Having a 5G-compatible gadget will probably become increasingly crucial over time as 5G networks are anticipated to become more prevalent in the upcoming years.

Display

A 6.5-inch PLS LCD Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels is another highlight of the Galaxy A14 5G. The Samsung display is consistently marginally superior to that of its rivals. For playing games, surfing the web, and streaming videos, this display is ideal. The phone also boasts a 90Hz refresh rate, which improves visuals and allows for smoother navigation. Nonetheless, an IPS display could have been a better option for this gadget.

Performance

The Galaxy A14 5G is powered with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor running at 2.2GHz. It could include a Samsung Exynos 1330 processor in some areas. This chip is cost-effective, yet it still has enough power for routine tasks and light gaming. Also, the phone has 64GB of storage that can be increased to 1TB with a microSD card and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Camera

A 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor make up the triple camera arrangement on the rear of the Galaxy A14 5G. The phone boasts a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Under most lighting situations, this camera configuration may provide passable images.

Battery

The Galaxy A14 5G also has a large 5,000mAh battery that should last all day with normal use. It also supports 15W fast charging, so you can quickly charge the phone back up when it runs low.

Options

In terms of design, the Galaxy A14 5G has a sleek, modern look with a plastic body and a fingerprint sensor on the side. It comes in various colors, including black, green, red, and silver. Currently, only the black variant is available in the USA.

Pros and Cons of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Pros:

5G Connectivity: The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is one of the most affordable 5G smartphones on the market, making it a great option for those who want to take advantage of 5G networks for faster download and upload speeds.

Large Full HD+ Display: The 6.5-inch Full HD+ display on the Galaxy A14 5G is great for streaming videos, browsing the web, and playing games. The 90Hz refresh rate also adds to a smooth and better graphics experience.

Good camera set-up: The triple-camera set-up on the back of the Galaxy A14 5G includes a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, which should be able to capture decent photos in most lighting conditions.

Long-lasting battery: The 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy A14 5G should last all day with normal use and supports 15W wired fast charging.

Affordable: The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is an affordable option for a 5G smartphone, making it a great option for those on a budget.

Cons:

Storage: The phone comes with only 64GB of storage, which may not be enough for some users, although it can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Plastic body: The phone has a plastic body which may not be as premium as a glass or metal body.

Limited RAM: The phone comes with 4GB of RAM, which may not be enough for some users, and may cause slow performance when multitasking.

No charger in the box: I consider it one of the biggest drawbacks. You have to buy a charger separately.

All things considered, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is a fantastic budget-friendly smartphone that provides 5G connection at a reasonably low cost. It includes a sizable Full HD+ display, an effective CPU, and a trio of cameras that can take respectable pictures in the majority of lighting situations. It also allows quick charging and has a battery that lasts a long time. The Galaxy A14 5G is unquestionably a smartphone to take into account if you’re looking for a reasonably priced device that can utilize 5G networks.